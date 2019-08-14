LONGVIEW — Longview police have identified a Spring Hill ISD student who reportedly made threats towards the district for the first day of school on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the school released a statement saying that classes would continue as normal. The student’s name was not released because he/she is a minor. Spring Hill officials said that the student would not be at school for the remainder of the week. The school also said that they do not believe the threat was meant to be carried out.