Russell Wilson, Ciara become Seattle Sounders soccer team owners

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2019 at 8:51 am

artisteer/iStock(SEATTLE) -- Hours after Russell Wilson and Ciara announced they are proud owners of a local soccer team, the singer wrote a passionate open letter to her daughter and all the girls watching in the world about empowerment and equality.



"Baby Girl, You will be able to do anything you put your mind to if you simply believe!" Ciara wrote. "Never walk in a room thinking of what you can’t do because of your gender! If you think it, it’s possible. If you dream it, it’s possible. If you believe it, it’s possible. It’s that simple."



On Tuesday, the duo announced they were the owners of the Seattle Sounders pro soccer team and spent the day at the field celebrating.



In her post, Ciara added, "There’s only a small handful of female owners of any Major League Sports team, and I’m proud to be one of them! You are next Baby Girl! I have no doubt that by the time you’re my age, there will be many more!"



The singer also addressed any young girl watching with big dreams in her heart.



"And to every girl in this world, you can do anything you want to do and be anything you want to be! It truly possible if you believe," she added.



The Sounders announced Tuesday that 11 new families have joined the ownership team.



"Representing a diverse array of backgrounds and experiences, all 11 families have direct ties to Seattle," the club announced.



Wilson wrote, "Football. Fútbol. We Love them both! @Ciara and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the @Soundersfc one of the best franchises in the world! We can't wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! We Love You Seattle!"



