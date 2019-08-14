TYLER — The proposed 2019-20 budget for the City of Tyler was presented to the City Council on Wednesday morning. According to the city’s temporary website, The proposal recommends a one-and-a-half-cent increase to the current tax rate of $0.244452 per $100 valuation. Sales Tax will make up 42% percent of the General Fund – which provides public services.

The City is conservatively projecting zero growth in sales tax. Property taxes make up just 31% percent of Tyler’s General Fund revenues. Opportunities for public input on the budget are available for two Council meetings at Tyler City Hall, on Wednesday, August 28 at 9 a.m. and Wednesday, September 11 at 9 a.m. Final adoption of the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 25th meeting. The proposed budget is available by clicking the link. http://www.cityoftyler.org/FY2019-2020ProposedAnnualBudget.pdf