EL PASO (AP) — Authorities in El Paso, Texas, say they have finished processing the scene at a Walmart where a man opened fire on the busy store and killed 22 people earlier this month. El Paso police said Wednesday they will return control of the property to Walmart. Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the store remains a “secure location with controlled access.” She says a fence will remain around the store’s perimeter and that Walmart is using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing. The city opened a center to help people with everything from counseling and financial assistance to figuring out how to get vehicles back after the Aug. 3 shooting. The city will host a memorial service Wednesday to honor the victims. Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was targeting Mexicans when he carried out the shooting. He is charged with capital murder.