Today is Wednesday August 14, 2019
Houston-Area Voters to Consider $3.5B for Public Transit

Posted/updated on: August 14, 2019 at 4:33 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston-area voters this fall will be asked to approve up to $3.5 billion in bonds to expand public transportation that supporters say could benefit more than a dozen communities. Metropolitan Transit Authority board members on Tuesday agreed to place the issue on the Nov. 5 ballot. The bonds would be repaid by future sales tax revenues. Federal money will also be sought for the anticipated $7.5 billion in projects that could extend three light rail lines, expand use of bus rapid transit in dedicated lanes and create high-occupancy vehicle lanes along most Houston’s freeways. Houston-area voters in 1978 created METRO and approved a one-cent sales tax to support operations.

