Today is Thursday August 15, 2019
Tiffany Haddish, Aubrey Plaza and more calling on Comedy Central’s ‘Crank Yankers’ reboot

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2019 at 8:04 am
ABC/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — Tiffany Haddish, Aubrey Plaza and Bobby Moynihan are among the stars joining the Comedy Central revival of its half-hour comedy Crank Yankers, from original creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla and Daniel Kellison.

The revival, first announced back in February, will be an updated version of the original “for a digitally driven audience, in which ‘the world’s favorite profane puppets will be pranking on phones, social media, e-sport platforms and any venue where trouble can be made.”

Providing voices will be returnees from the show’s original 2002-07 run, including Tracy Morgan, Kathy Griffin and Sarah Silverman. Crank Yankers returns September 25 10:30 ET on Comedy Central.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

