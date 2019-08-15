ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Paramount is eyeing Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding to star in the G.I. Joe spinoff, Snake Eyes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A longtime fan favorite, the mute, titular ninja commando was introduced in the 1980s as part of Hasbro and Marvel Comics’ relaunch of the G.I. Joe toy line and cartoon series.

Golding would replace martial artist and Star Wars: Episode I veteran Ray Park, who played the character in the first two G.I. Joe movies, 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I Joe: Retaliation.

According to G.I. Joe canon, much of the Snake Eyes’ history is classified, including his real name. An expert martial artist and instructor in hand-to-hand combat, he was disfigured and his vocal cords cut in a helicopter explosion on one of his first missions. As a result, he was rendered unable to speak, and is nearly always portrayed wearing a balaclava covering his face and head.

Golding will next be seen in the holiday rom-com Last Christmas, opposite Emilia Clarke, opening November 8.

