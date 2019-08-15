golibo/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Rent The Runway has led the charge when it comes to borrowing your wardrobe through a subscription service. Now, multiple companies, as well as major retailers, are following suit, making fashion more accessible. At the end of July, one of those company called Nuuly, said that it would carry trendy brands such as Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters. There have also been popular stores such as Loft and New York and Company that have adopted the idea of giving customers the option to rent their favorite looks. In the era of fast-fashion, as brands churn out an ever-changing array of clothing, many consumers find it nice to lean on subscription services that allow them flexibility in how, and for how long, to acquire clothing. Ahead, we have highlighted five rental-clothing companies to keep top of mind. 1. Rent The Runway Rent The Runway is an innovator among clothing rental subscription services. It started off as somewhere women could shop for formal-wear, but now with their Unlimited feature, you can snag everyday wear as well. With this service, you can rent an unlimited amount of pieces monthly that can be swapped whenever you feel like returning. You also get to enjoy discounted prices if you choose to purchase any of your items. Plus, there is free dry cleaning and shipping. Price: $159 monthly 2. Nuuly As mentioned earlier, with Nuuly you can try out styles from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People and over 100 other third-party labels as well as vintage pieces. You get a box of six items that are offered in sizes 00-26. Price: $88 monthly 3. Infinitely Loft If you are a LOFT fan, you'll definitely want to get in on what Infinitely Loft has to offer. You can rent three garments at a time with unlimited swaps to enjoy. You also will get the luxury of being able to buy pieces you really love at a discount rate of 50-80 percent off. Price: $64.95 monthly 4. NY&C Closet New York & Company has joined in on the fun with a budget-friendly subscription service that offers a monthly selection of their apparel where you can rent up to three items at a time with unlimited swapping. Bonus points: free dry cleaning, shipping, and returns! Price: 49.95 monthly 5. Gwynnie Bee This amazing service offers a wide range of sizes that range from 0-32. There are also size advisor services available to help you find just the right pieces to flatter your figure. You can rent up to two items at time, and there's no stressful commitment or contract that lock you in. Price: $69 monthly Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

5 clothing rental services that will keep your wardrobe in constant rotation

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2019 at 8:06 am

golibo/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Rent The Runway has led the charge when it comes to borrowing your wardrobe through a subscription service.



Now, multiple companies, as well as major retailers, are following suit, making fashion more accessible. At the end of July, one of those company called Nuuly, said that it would carry trendy brands such as Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters.



There have also been popular stores such as Loft and New York and Company that have adopted the idea of giving customers the option to rent their favorite looks.



In the era of fast-fashion, as brands churn out an ever-changing array of clothing, many consumers find it nice to lean on subscription services that allow them flexibility in how, and for how long, to acquire clothing.



Ahead, we have highlighted five rental-clothing companies to keep top of mind.



1. Rent The Runway



Rent The Runway is an innovator among clothing rental subscription services.



It started off as somewhere women could shop for formal-wear, but now with their Unlimited feature, you can snag everyday wear as well. With this service, you can rent an unlimited amount of pieces monthly that can be swapped whenever you feel like returning. You also get to enjoy discounted prices if you choose to purchase any of your items.



Plus, there is free dry cleaning and shipping.



Price: $159 monthly



2. Nuuly



As mentioned earlier, with Nuuly you can try out styles from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Free People and over 100 other third-party labels as well as vintage pieces. You get a box of six items that are offered in sizes 00-26.



Price: $88 monthly



3. Infinitely Loft



If you are a LOFT fan, you'll definitely want to get in on what Infinitely Loft has to offer. You can rent three garments at a time with unlimited swaps to enjoy. You also will get the luxury of being able to buy pieces you really love at a discount rate of 50-80 percent off.



Price: $64.95 monthly



4. NY&C Closet



New York & Company has joined in on the fun with a budget-friendly subscription service that offers a monthly selection of their apparel where you can rent up to three items at a time with unlimited swapping. Bonus points: free dry cleaning, shipping, and returns!



Price: 49.95 monthly



5. Gwynnie Bee



This amazing service offers a wide range of sizes that range from 0-32. There are also size advisor services available to help you find just the right pieces to flatter your figure. You can rent up to two items at time, and there's no stressful commitment or contract that lock you in.



Price: $69 monthly



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back