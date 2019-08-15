HENDERSON COUNTY — Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said deputies are searching for the vandals responsible for over $120,000 of damage to headstones in the historic Goshen Cemetery, near Eustace. The sheriff said cemetery board members contacted his office around 8:00 Wednesday night to report the damage. A total of 35 headstones with $122,500 in destruction were photographed. “Our team is actively investigating and interviewing people and I will be asking Crime Stoppers to offer a reward for the arrest of these suspects,” Hillhouse said. Hillhouse said the perpetrators face felony criminal mischief charges for the crime.