MARSHALL — Four people were apprehended following their arrest this week in Marshall. Marshall police arrested Jacoby Pierce, 18, of Marshall for an outstanding warrant for burglary of a habitation. According to a press release from the department, during the arrest, probable cause for a search of the residence was developed. A search warrant was obtained and conducted which resulted in the seizure of a stolen firearm, narcotics and cash. Deonte McKinney, 26, Regina Pierce, 41, and Emmera Johnson, 19, all of Marshall, were arrested as a result of the incident.