Today is Thursday August 15, 2019
Morgan Freeman narrates trailer for Dave Chappelle’s new Netflix special ‘Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones’

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2019 at 12:04 pm
Netflix/Lester Cohen(NEW YORK) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Morgan Freeman is lending his signature voice to the first promo for Dave Chappelle’s fifth Netflix stand-up special, Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones.

In the trailer, Chappelle is seen slowly striding across a vast salt flat. He doesn’t say anything, but the ominous voice of Freeman can be heard in the background, delivering a dramatic but hilarious message about Chappelle’s return.

“If you say anything, you risk everything,” says Freeman in a trailer. “But if that’s the way it’s gotta be, OK, fine, f*** it. Ha. Ha. He’s back, folks.”

As previously reported, Chappelle had signed a deal with Netflix in 2016 to deliver three stand-up specials, before releasing a surprise fourth, Dave Chappelle: The Bird Revelation.

His 2017 special Dave Chappelle: Equanimity, landed him a 2018 Emmy for Outstanding Pre-Recorded Variety Special.

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones launches on Netflix on August 26.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

