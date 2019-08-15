Matt_Brown/iStock(NEW YORK) — DeMarcus Cousins may have suffered a knee injury just a month after signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reports.

Sources tell ESPN the 29-year-old center bumped knees with another player while working out in Las Vegas Monday. Cousins left the court after the incident and is expected to undergo further testing in Los Angeles Thursday.

The four-time All-Star joined the Lakers in July, signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team.

