Ex Houston Deputies Appeal Firing After Death Cases Tossed

Posted/updated on: August 15, 2019 at 12:51 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Two fired Harris County sheriff’s deputies are seeking reinstatement and back pay after facing charges in separate death cases that ended without convictions. Prosecutors dismissed a murder charge against Chauna Thompson in the 2017 strangulation a man outside of a restaurant in the Houston area. A jury last week acquitted Cameron Brewer of aggravated assault in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man in March 2018. The Houston Chronicle reports both former deputies were fired after their respective incidents. David Cuevas, president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization, says the former deputies shouldn’t have been fired. Sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Spencer says his agency is commenting at the hearings. Thompson’s appeal hearing for reinstatement is Sept. 10, while Brewer’s hasn’t yet been scheduled.

