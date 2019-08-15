TYLER — Tyler Police Officer Johnny Green was recognized with the Blueprint Blue Ribbon Award at the City Council meeting on Wednesday. According to a city press release, Green was honored for his “intense commitment to helping others in need and his unwavering dedication to the residents of Tyler.” Officer Green has been employed with the city of Tyler for more than twenty-nine years.

Prior to and during his tenure with the Community Response Unit, he has continuously worked to identify and assist homeless individuals in Tyler. Officer Green participates in committees on homelessness, regularly works with the Highway 80 Mission, Salvation Army and other nonprofits to find resources, housing and employment for people. He has worked with other departments to organize cleanups of homeless camps and find housing for those affected.