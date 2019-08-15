ABC/Eric McCandless(NEW YORK) — Tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, it’s the finale of the cooking competition show Family Food Fight, which pits families against each other for a huge cash prize and bragging rights. On the finale, the remaining two families will have to face two tough final challenges. Famed chef Cat Cora, one of the judges, tells us what she was looking for when it came time to choose the winner.

“We really wanted to see, ‘What have you learned over the season?'” she tells ABC Radio. “As a competition goes on and as the finale gets closer and the stakes are high — we’re talking about $100,000 dollars, which is a lot of money, and the title of America’s number–one food family — we need to push them to their limit, and I think we really did.”

Cora believes these types of shows are so popular because as Americans, she says, “We love that competitive edge.” She says watching these families of home cooks improve their skills over the season has been “amazing,” declaring, “They showed a tremendous transformation from the time we saw ’em walk in, to the finale.”

Cora also has high praise for Family Food Fight’s concept.

“The great ingredients about a phenomenal show is that you have some drama and tension, but you also have some joy and tears and laughter, and so I think we got all of that,” she notes. “And I think ABC really got it right with the formula, and I’m super-excited to keep doing many more seasons!”

But what about another ABC reality competition show? Is Cora, the first-ever female Iron Chef, interested in, say, doing Dancing with the Stars?

“Potentially!” she laughs. “Hey…I got some good moves…so call me!”





