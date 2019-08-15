TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler announced on Thursday their plans to combat the nursing shortage in Texas. U.T. Tyler declared their enlargement of the bachelor of science in nursing. The amplification of the program of study will allow approximately 180 additional qualified applicants to be admitted each year. The new plan of strategy will also accelerate the rate at which the program produces nurses. Starting in the spring 2020, the program will offer a 12-month, year-round BSN program comprised of three 15-week semesters.