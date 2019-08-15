TYLER — Each year The Mentoring Alliance serves over 2,900 kids and families through the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas, Rose City Summer Camps, and Gospel Village. On Friday, they will celebrate the grand opening of their newly renovated building on the corner of S. Broadway and West 8th. A Ribbon Cutting and Blessing Ceremony is scheduled from 3 to 3:45pm. Tours will be given and guests can also enjoy live music, refreshments, balloon artist, door prizes, and will also have opportunity to register for the upcoming school year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of East Texas.