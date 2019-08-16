Today is Friday August 16, 2019
Suspect in Shooting Mistake that Killed Girl, 9, Surrenders

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2019 at 4:35 am
DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say their suspect in the shooting mistake that killed a 9-year-old girl has turned himself in to authorities. A police statement says 19-year-old self-described rapper Tyrese Simmons surrendered Thursday at the Dallas County jail. He is held without bond in the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in the Old East Dallas section just northeast of downtown. Police said Thursday that Simmons went to the building to confront another rapper who had disparaged him on social media. When the other man refused to come out, police say Simmons went to the back of the apartment building and opened fire on the wrong apartment, wounding Bennett.

