ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — That sound you may have heard last night, “as if millions of voices suddenly cried out,” was the collective squee of old school Star Wars fans. That’s because Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in three Star Wars movies, is in talks to play the Jedi master once again, this time in a series for Disney+.

The Hollywood Reporter gave weight to what began as a rumor swirling throughout the geekosphere yesterday.

The trade explains that no timeline has been announced for the series. However, at one point, Lucasfilm was developing a feature film spin-off centering around Kenobi’s adventures between Star Wars: Episode III and 1977’s Episode IV: A New Hope; that project was ultimately scrapped, but it’s logically fertile creative ground.

The Kenobi series will be the third Star Wars title being made for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform, set to launch in the fall. Co-produced by Star Wars: The Clone Wars Emmy winner Dave Filoni and Iron Man and the live-action Lion King director Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter. Also in the works is an as yet-to-be-titled prequel to 2016’s Rogue One, centering on one of its doomed heroes, Cassian Andor. Diego Luna has signed on to reprise his role as the cunning Rebel spy.

McGregor will next be seen in The Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, hitting theaters November 8. He will also play the baddie Black Mask in the DC Comics-based movie Birds of Prey, starring and co-produced by Margot Robbie, who reprises her Suicide Squad role as Harley Quinn. That film opens February 7, 2020.

