Today is Friday August 16, 2019
New York City police investigating suspicious items in Manhattan

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2019 at 8:34 am
NYPD(NEW YORK) — The New York Police Department (NYPD) Bomb Squad has deemed suspicious packages found at the Fulton Street subway station safe.

NYPD Friday morning advised people to avoid the lower Manhattan subway station due to an ongoing police investigation of suspicious packages, which they’ve now deemed as safe and has no explosives.

“UPDATE: ALL CLEAR. The suspicious packages have been fully investigated and have been deemed safe by our @NYPDCT officers,” the NYPD tweeted just before 9 a.m.

A third suspicious package, this one placed next to a trash can at 16th Street and Seventh Ave., has also been deemed to be nothing more than a discarded kitchen appliance. A police source says it is not believed to be related to what was left at the subway station but, rather, merely trash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

