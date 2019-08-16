TYLER — The Best Buy on South Broadway was burglarized early Friday. According to Public Information Officer Don Martin theives took a “large number” of Apple watches and computers. Six people were caught on camera breaking the door open with a crowbar. Investigators believe this is an organized crime ring that has struck numerous Best Buys across Texas. The suspects were wearing hoodies and gloves. Video shows that the criminals were in and out of the store in five minutes. They were driving a white compact SUV and a silver 4-door Sedan, possibly a Camry. Anyone with information about the suspects involved in this crime are urged to contact the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1000 or Crimestoppers at 903-597-CUFF (903-597-2833).