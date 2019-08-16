MARSHALL — The city of Marshall’s Animal Services office will increase enforcement of “animal running at large” citations starting next week. City leaders say there has been an increase in reported dog bites leading to the concentrated effort to ensure that streets are safe. Animal Services officers will be visiting pet owners who have dogs that are not in compliance with “leash laws” and citations will be issued.

If the officers are unable to contact the owner, the dog may be caught and brought to the animal shelter. A fee will be charged for the release of the dog to the owner. Any trapping will be done very early in the morning or late in the day, and no traps will be left un-monitored for more than 30 minutes. There will not be more than two active traps at any given time. All trapped dogs will be scanned for microchips or tags that identify the dog’s owner and the owner will be notified that their animal is being housed at the Marshall animal shelter. There will be an increase in our children walking to and from school and bus stops in the next few weeks so please help us in our effort to keep our community safe.