Court allows Trump admin asylum restrictions to take place along most of border

Posted/updated on: August 16, 2019 at 12:04 pm

VallarieE/iStock(WASHINGTON) -- The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rolled back a prior nationwide injunction that blocked the Trump administration's attempt to deny most asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border.



With that decision, the asylum restrictions can now take effect everywhere outside of the 9th Circuit, which includes Arizona, California and Nevada.



Reversing the move everywhere outside the 9th Circuit means those who cross the border into California or Arizona will be able to seek asylum, while those entering into New Mexico and Texas will be barred unless they're from Mexico, according to Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a former immigration lawyer and policy analyst at the American Immigration Council.



"If this situation continues, smugglers may encourage more people to cross in California or Arizona instead of New Mexico or Texas," Reichlin-Melnick said Friday. "This could have very dangerous consequences — Arizona has long been one of the deadliest places to cross the border, and temperatures are extreme now."



The court said in its decision that "the district court failed to discuss whether a nationwide injunction is necessary to remedy Plaintiff's alleged harm."



The Trump administration's restrictions seek to deny asylum claims and immediately deport people who had passed through a third country en route to the U.S., unless that person had already sought asylum in that other country. The purpose of the plan was to force the vast majority of asylum seekers arriving from Central America to apply for asylum in Mexico without crossing into the United States.



