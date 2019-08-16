Lachlan Moore/AMC/Sony Pictures (LOS ANGELES) — Based on Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s popular 1990s comic book franchise of the same name, Preacher is currently in its fourth and final season on AMC.

The supernatural series stars Dominic Cooper as Jesse Custer, a crook-turned very imperfect Texas preacher who inherits the voice of God — which means he can make people do whatever he wants. Together with his girlfriend and former partner in crime Tulip — played by Ruth Negga — and Joe Gilgun as their Irish vampire pal Cassidy, the trio are literally looking for God, who’s currently MIA.

Seth Rogen and his lifelong pal and producing partner Evan Goldberg are the co-creators of the show, and Cooper gives them credit for bringing Preacher to the small screen.

“It says everything that…people were trying to make [Preacher] for 15 years and failing because…[t]hey couldn’t understand how to translate it,” the actor says. “It’s down to [Seth and Evan] because they were huge fans of the comic and they understood who these people were.”

Calling the source material “brilliant,” Cooper says of the supernaturally absurd show, “It’s such a wonderful piece of work in terms of the opportunities that we have as actors to do every single genre in a space of a episode. You’re doing comedy one moment…and then you’re doing a huge fire sequence that would take weeks on a film, and then you’re doing a very dramatic emotional scene at the end of the day.”

Cooper and company were grateful they got to go all out for the show’s final season.

“Credit to everyone…[who said] ‘You can take this further. Keep going,'” says Cooper. “This is out of control, what we get up to…I always turn up to set going, ‘Are we really gonna to do this?’ — as I’m…wading through the innards of a very large man.”



One example of this season leaving nothing on the table is a marathon fight scene in last Sunday’s episode — a one-take wonder in which Jesse takes on a hallway full of dozens and dozens of clients of a perverted sex club: “I learned that entire sequence, and we made sure that we were shot in one take — which was genius! I’ve never seen a fight like that,” Cooper enthuses.

The next episode of Preacher airs Sunday at 10:10 p.m. Eastern on AMC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.