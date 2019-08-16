TYLER — Tyler Junior College has named Dr. Deana Sheppard as the College’s new provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. Dr. Sheppard currently serves as vice president of instruction at Lone Star College-CyFair, where she provides leadership to six academic divisions. Dr. Sheppard taught business and computer science courses at the high school and community college levels for over 10 years, and she has served as adjunct faculty in the Higher Education Leadership master’s program at Sam Houston State University. Sheppard begins at TJC Oct. 1.