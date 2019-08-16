Tyson Foods, Inc.(NEW YORK) — Tyson Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of frozen chicken patties over concerns the products were possibly contaminated with “extraneous materials,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The impacted products were distributed in Missouri, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to Tyson Foods.

The recall affects 26-ounce re-sealable bags of Weaver brand frozen fully cooked chicken patties with rib meat produced on Jan. 31, 2019, with a “use by” date of Jan. 31, 2020, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

Each bag bears the plant code “P-13456” printed on the back of the re-sealable bag and has the lot codes 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623 or 0319PBF0600 printed on the label.

Tyson Foods said in a statement that “some consumers reported finding pieces of extraneous material in the product. Even though these reports are limited, out of an abundance of caution, Tyson Foods is recalling the product. Tyson Foods has received no reports of injuries or illnesses associated with the potentially affected product.”

The FSIS said it was notified of a potential contamination after consumers complained. The agency advised customers to throw out or return products with these codes and use-by dates.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

