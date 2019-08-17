EL PASO (AP) — Hundreds of strangers have come to pay their respects for a victim of the El Paso, Texas, mass shooting who had few family members. The mourners braved 100-degree heat Friday to stand outside an El Paso funeral home to honor 63-year-old Margie Reckard. She was one of 22 people killed by a gunman who opened fire at a Walmart in the city earlier this month. Jordan Billard flew in from Los Angeles on Friday after hearing Reckard’s long-time companion, Antonio Basco, say he lost his closest family member and had few relatives left. After she heard him inviting the public to the funeral, the 38-year-old Billard says she bought a ticket to come to Texas. Twenty-one-year-old Natalie Sanchez of El Paso also came to the service and says she’s in awe of how her city is rallying around a stranger.