A TV reporter for the local Fox affiliate in New Orleans was killed on Friday when the stunt plane she was filming a piece in crashed near Lakefront Airport.

Nancy Parker, 53, had worked for the station for 23 years, WVUE said.

Franklin J.P. Augustus, the pilot of the plane, was also killed.

“This information is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues: Earlier today, a Pitts A-2B aircraft crashed under unknown circumstances, approximately one-half mile south of Lakefront Airport, New Orleans,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. “The NTSB will lead the investigation, and the FAA’s investigation will become part of the NTSB’s series of reports.”

Parker was filming a piece about Augustus, who was honoring the pioneering World War II-era African American pilots the Tuskegee Airmen, the station said.

“For more than two decades, Nancy Parker sat opposite John Snell as the FOX 8 co-anchor and gave us the news of the day,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement. “She told it to us straight, but with a combination of professionalism, intelligence, warmth and grace we may never experience again. New Orleans did not just lose a five-time Emmy-winning journalist, or a familiar, comforting face on our TV screens. We lost a loving mother of three, a beautiful human being, and an invaluable member of our community.”

Cantrell also honored Augustus, saying, “He never forgot the magic he felt as a youth about flying. He spent countless hours introducing flying to area youth through the Young Eagles program and Civil Air Patrol.”

New Orleans EMS, fire department and police department all responded to the accident at about 3 p.m. local time.

The New Orleans Police Department said, “At the NOPD we strive everyday to better the lives of our residents — to make our home a better place to live, work and visit. Fox 8 anchor Nancy Parker shared that same mission. A true lover of New Orleans — and New Orleans truly loved her back.”

