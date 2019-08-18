EL PASO (AP) — Thousands of strangers came to say goodbye to a woman who was killed in a mass shooting in El Paso after hearing her longtime companion had few family members left. Antonio Basco had told reporters he felt alone in planning the funeral for Margie Reckard, one of 22 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart on Aug. 3. Basco had almost no family left, so he invited the world to join him in remembering his companion of 22 years. He thought he might get a few well-wishers from El Paso. Then, the flowers started coming in. Then, the funeral home had to change venues. People came from California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and across the border in Mexico.

They stood in line for hours Friday for Reckard’s funeral, then patiently waited Saturday in sweltering temperatures as Basco buried her.

A mariachi band begins playing for the people in line. Some clap. The band plays recognizable tunes to many in El Paso. Then the musicians cross the street and play “Amor Eterno ” — the 1984 ballad by the late-Juan Gabriel that has become an anthem of sorts of the city in the days after the shooting. “How I wish that you still lived, that your precious eyes had never closed, so that I could see them now,” the translated lyrics go.

In the days ahead, Basco plans on keeping in touch with new friends and resting.