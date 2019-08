GILMER — Joshua Shaw has been missing since May 8, 2019, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to our news partner KETK, he is 16 years old and described as 5’8″, 100 Ibs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Any information of his whereabouts can be directed toward the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office at 903-843-2541. Additional information can be found at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.