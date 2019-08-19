ABC News(NEW YORK) -- Tumultuous weather is expected to continue across much of the middle of the country after a weekend of heavy summer weather. There were 422 damaging storm reports over the weekend from the central Plains into the Northeast corridor, including wind gusts of 94 MPH in Texas and winds topping 60 mph in Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. The hot and humid air mass currently sitting over the Midwest will fuel storms expected to hit the Ohio Valley and the Northeast Monday and into Tuesday. Strong winds, lightning and heavy rain are expected. By Tuesday, a new storm system is expected to replace the hot and humid air mass in the Midwest, and severe storms could be possible from Nebraska to Indiana with damaging winds, large hail and even isolated tornadoes. The West Coast, however, will remain incredibly dry and hot for the early part of the week, with red flag warnings issued for most of Wyoming because of high fire danger. Heat warnings that were in place over the weekend will also continue across much of the Southwest, all the way from California to Las Vegas and into Arizona with many areas anticipating record highs by midweek. A similar weather pattern in the South will see the Heat Index close to 110 Fahrenheit through parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. That heat and humidity should stretch into the Northeast, with heat advisories issued up the east coast from Delaware to Massachusetts, where temperatures will approach 100 degrees Monday. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Storms and blistering heat move east through Midwest

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2019 at 5:47 am

