Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Is Dwight Howard’s short time with the Memphis Grizzlies close to coming to an end?

League sources tell ESPN the center’s representatives have been given permission to talk to other teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom Howard played for in 2012.

Los Angeles’ interest in the 33-year-old comes after Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL during a workout last week. Cousins had just joined the Lakers last month, signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the team.

Howard also joined the Grizzlies in July after being traded by the Washington Wizards for forward C. J. Miles.

