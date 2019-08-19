TYLER — Tyler ISD continues to raise its number of academic merits earned through the Texas Education Agency accountability system. Tyler ISD campuses have earned 45 distinctions across all possible indexes, continuing the district’s achievements, climbing from 33 in 2017, 28 in 2016 and 23 in 2015. According to the District, accomplishments are awarded based on high levels of achievement in four index areas; Student Achievement, Student Progress, Closing Performance Gaps and Post Secondary Readiness.