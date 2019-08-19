Today is Monday August 19, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

TISD Campuses Earn Record 45 TEA Academic Distinctions

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2019 at 11:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler ISD continues to raise its number of academic merits earned through the Texas Education Agency accountability system. Tyler ISD campuses have earned 45 distinctions across all possible indexes, continuing the district’s achievements, climbing from 33 in 2017, 28 in 2016 and 23 in 2015. According to the District, accomplishments are awarded based on high levels of achievement in four index areas; Student Achievement, Student Progress, Closing Performance Gaps and Post Secondary Readiness.

TISD Campuses Earn Record 45 TEA Academic Distinctions

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2019 at 11:59 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler ISD continues to raise its number of academic merits earned through the Texas Education Agency accountability system. Tyler ISD campuses have earned 45 distinctions across all possible indexes, continuing the district’s achievements, climbing from 33 in 2017, 28 in 2016 and 23 in 2015. According to the District, accomplishments are awarded based on high levels of achievement in four index areas; Student Achievement, Student Progress, Closing Performance Gaps and Post Secondary Readiness.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement