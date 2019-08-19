TYLER — Texas State House Representative Jay Dean will seek re-election in 2020. According to a release from his campaign on Monday, Dean will be seeking his third term to represent House District 7, which encompasses most of Longview, Kilgore, Gladewater, Gilmer, and Big Sandy. Dean was first elected in the 2016 election. He ran unopposed in 2018.

In 2016, Dean took the Republican primary with 55 percent of the vote before being uncontested by a Democrat in the general election. This session has been a huge success for conservative East Texas values,” said Rep. Dean. “We passed a balanced state budget that cut property taxes by $5 billion and achieved much-needed school finance reform to put money back into our local classrooms.” The school funding legislation injected $12 billion into classrooms, provides a well-deserved 13th check to continue supporting retired teachers on fixed incomes, and ensures critical solvency fixes for the Teacher Retirement System. Dean helped successfully passed 61 conservative planks from the Republican party platform – the most of any legislative session in history. Dean also passed a proposed Amendment to the Texas Constitution that bans a state income tax and took crucial steps to prevent opioid abuse and provide a safe disposal option for leftover pills. Dean’s campaign says he is rated 100% pro-life by Texas Alliance for Life and Texas Right to Life, Dean helped pass pro-life legislation that defunds Planned Parenthood stripping them of access to taxpayer dollars, passed the Born Alive Infant Protection Act which ensures the lives of the innocent, and funded alternatives to abortion for new mothers in need. Dean has a perfect ‘A’ rating from the NRA and also passed critical school safety legislation that provided more safety resources officer to keep our students safe while they learn. Dean was overwhelmingly elected to the Texas House in 2016. Jay and his wife, Pokie, live in Longview where they raised their three girls and helped found their local church, St. Matthews.