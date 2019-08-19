Today is Monday August 19, 2019
Texas Man Who Killed Boy to Make Room in House Gets Life

Posted/updated on: August 19, 2019 at 12:59 pm
LUFKIN, Texas (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in the drowning death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old nephew. Authorities say Bobby Woods Jr. told police that his girlfriend, Billie Jean Cuttler, was pregnant and that he wanted 3-year-old Mason Cuttler dead because they needed space at the home where several families lived. An attorney later said Cuttler wasn’t pregnant. Woods was convicted Friday of capital murder for the 2015 death. Investigators say Woods pushed Mason into a pond near Lufkin, 110 miles northeast of Houston. Cuttler, who faced competency issues, pleaded guilty to conspiracy commit murder in exchange for a 20-year prison term.

