GILMER — Donnie Hill, 55, of White Oak, Texas appeared in front of 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler on Monday to begin his trial for the charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of an Elderly Person. The jury of 7-men, 5-women were selected last week. However, before testimony began on Monday, Hill changed his plea to guilty. After hearing the plea and the evidence in the case, Judge Dean Fowler sentenced Hill to forty years. Mr. Hill must serve at least one half of that time before he is eligible for parole—making him 75 years old. If he is ever released, Mr. Hill must register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.