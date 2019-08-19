Amazon Prime Video(NEW YORK) — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is hitting the road for season three and taking viewers along for the ride.

The new trailer for the third season of the Emmy-winning Amazon comedy series has been released and in it, we see housewife-turned-standup comic Midge Maisel — played by Rachel Brosnahan — and her manager Susie, played by Alex Borstein, on their first comedy tour together.

We also see Midge’s parents, played by Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle, as they attempt to deal with their knowledge of their daughter’s profession. There are also glimpses of the return of Jane Lynch’s character, rival comedian Sophie Lennon, as well as a new character played by Sterling K. Brown.

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns to Amazon Prime on December 6.

