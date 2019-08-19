DALLAS (AP) – Texas’ governor is bringing Google, Facebook and Twitter to the table in wake of a mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that the tech giants will join the FBI and state lawmakers for discussions this week on combatting “hateful ideologies,” domestic terrorism and cybersecurity threats. Abbott spokesman John Wittman says the companies were invited to offer insights. Authorities say the suspected El Paso gunman confessed to targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 attack at a Walmart. They also believe 21-year-old Patrick Crusius posted a racist screed online shortly before opening fire. Abbott called for cracking down on internet sites used by violent extremists after the shooting in the mostly Latino border city.