TYLER — Another banner year for the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala, held June 29: $540,596.82 raised for the American Cancer Society. The announcement came during a Monday celebration reception, during which co-chair Jayme Fitzpatrick thanked the Tyler/Smith community for its year-in, year-out support. Fitzpatrick added that the 32nd annual event sought to honor those who have died from cancer — “but also celebrate the ones…who have fought the battle and won.” It was additionally announced that the 33rd Gala will be held June 13, 2020, again at Texas Rose Horse Park. The theme will be “Pistols and Pearls.”