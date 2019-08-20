Dominique Jackson as Elektra in “Pose”; Michael Parmelee/FX(NEW YORK) — The groundbreaking, Emmy-nominated drama series Pose concludes its second season tonight on FX.

This season, the series — which follows African-American and Latino LGBTQ ball culture in New York City in the late ‘80s/early ‘90s — tackled everything from the effect of Madonna’s “Vogue” to the growing AIDS crisis.

The season finale will time-jump to 1991, but no matter how much time passes, Pose stars Dominique Jackson and Indya Moore say the characters will always come back to their chosen families, known as Houses.

“[The] foundation between the characters…is love and family,” Jackson, who plays the fierce House mother Elektra, tells ABC Radio. “So no matter how we may fuss, fight or where we go, you will always find us coming back together to be one, to be there for each other, as Elektra has run back to Blanca so many damn times.”

Moore, who plays aspiring model Angel on the show, says we’ll see the characters maturing as they branch out to follow their dreams.

“The finale is really good at, I think, materializing everything that’s been happening throughout the first season and the second season,” Moore says. “So we get to see kind of like what the finalization, that end point, what that manifestation of everything that’s been happening — from the turmoil to redemption.”

Moore adds, “We get to see how all those things add up and how the families mature, whether together or separately.”

Pose, also starring Billy Porter and Mj Rodriguez, airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on FX. It’s already been renewed for season three.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.