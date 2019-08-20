MicroStockHub/iStock(FULLERTON, Calif.) — A retired administrator was stabbed to death on California State University Fullerton’s campus Monday morning, launching a manhunt for the suspect.

The victim was identified by police Monday night as 57-year-old Steven Shek Keung Chan from Hacienda Heights. Police said he “was a retired administrator working as a consultant on campus.”

Chan was found in a car in a campus parking lot with “numerous” stab wounds, according to the CSU Fullerton police.

Police located a backpack underneath Chan’s vehicle that contained items including tape, zipties, blindfolds and a “very crude” incendiary device that officials said would’ve had to be manually set off. The device was not a bomb, but something that would start a fire, according to police, who do not believe the suspect was planning to hurt anyone else with the device.

A weapon that could be used to stab someone was also found, but police do not believe it was the one used to commit the stabbing.

It appears Chan was targeted, but a potential connection between the suspect and victim was not clear, said university police. The motive is unknown, but officials called it a very violent homicide.

Officials believe the suspect arrived at the location specifically with the intent to harm Chan and they don’t believe there is a threat to the community.

At this time, it does not appear Chan had received any specific threats but everyone with a connection to him is being looked at as a possible suspect, police said.

Though the suspect — who has not been identified — remains at large, a university police official said authorities “do not believe there is a random stabber at this point in the investigation running around.”

But authorities are increasing patrols in and around campus as a precaution, according to university police. CSU Fullerton is about 30 miles south of Los Angeles.

The university said counseling and support services are available.

The slaying came on the school’s first day of the academic year. Classes are scheduled to start on Saturday.

