ABC News(NEW YORK) — More than 140 damaging storms were reported on Monday from Georgia up to Maine.

New Jersey and Delaware experienced gusts of 75 mph, and wind speeds in Long Island, New York, reached 67 mph. Parts of Massachusetts saw hail larger than golf balls as areas around Philadelphia had trees knocked onto power lines and cars.

Severe weather in the Midwest on Tuesday — including potential storms all the way from Nebraska to Ohio — is likely to make its way to the Northeast by Wednesday. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are the biggest threats.

The cold front is forecast to reach the Northeast on Wednesday afternoon. Damaging winds and flash flooding are the biggest threats.

Nine southern states are under heat warnings and advisories as heat indices could top 110.

The Southwest remains hot, and parts of California, Nevada and Arizona could see record highs by Wednesday.

