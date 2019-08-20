50 Cent and Omari Hardwick; ABC/Fred Lee(NEW YORK) — The sixth and final season of Power debuts Sunday on Starz, but if you ask series co-creator and star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show was never supposed to end so soon.

“I did intend for it to continue,” the rapper-turned-executive producer tells ABC Radio. “I didn’t think it had to end. I said season seven and season one. I was using the success of The Sopranos, the success of The Wire.”

And, Courtney was adamant about season six and a half, season seven, because you want to put a button on it before she exhausts the story,” 50 adds, referring to Power creator and showrunner Courtney Kemp.

Although he agrees with Kemp that the “show should go [out] on a high note,” 50 notes that fans won’t have long to wait long before Power officially returns with its sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, in January, which he says will pick up right where Power leaves off.

“Be aware that when you watch the finale, that Power is going to come back on,” he says. “36 to 48 hours after what you’re seeing. So, everyone… that’s still there is back in place. And, of course we’ll introduce new characters and things, but the series continues to go — it continues to grow.”

And for fans eager to know what to expect from Power Book II: Ghost, 50 says it’ll deal with “The aftermath of the choices that people make,” he says, referring to the characters that will remain after Power‘s finale. “That could have been another title for it: life is choices.”

Power, also starring Omari Hardwick, Lela Loren, Naturi Naughton, Joseph Sikora, Rotimi and La La Anthony, returns Sunday, August 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

