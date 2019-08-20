LONGVIEW – TxDOT crews will be conducting seal coat operations at the US 259 Bypass on Tuesday, August 20, requiring motorists to use alternate routes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorists can expect the area between the Henderson Exit and FM 349 to be closed as work is conducted. Traffic must use BU 259 to reach their destinations. Message boards have been placed along the route to warn motorists of the closure. On Wednesday, work will move to the I-20 Service Road at FM 2207 in Liberty City and SH 135 from Watson St., just south of the Traffic Circle in Kilgore, to the Rusk County. Alternate routes are encouraged. Motorists can expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control at all work locations.