Chicken fight: Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and more face off in latest viral Twitter feud

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2019 at 8:28 am

Wolterk/iStock(NEW YORK) -- It's the fast-food food face-off we've all been waiting for, and people are watching to see which chicken sandwich will reign supreme.



In one corner, we have chicken sandwich veteran Chick-fil-A, whose longtime slogan boasts, "We didn't invent the chicken, just the chicken sandwich."



In the other corner is Popeyes, who recently introduced their first-ever crispy chicken sandwich on a brioche bun.

Chick-fil-A tweeted Monday a seemingly simple message about their no-frills recipe for success that has acted as a catalyst for the next great Twitter food fight.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Popeyes reply tweeted with "...y'all good?" hinting at the brand's apparent subtweet response to their new sandwich.

Of course, the social media debate has ruffled some feathers and prompted other fast-food brands to weigh in.



Wendy's is the undisputed queen when it comes to spicy chicken in the fast-food arena, which, thanks to some recent petitioning from Chance the Rapper, is back on their menu. So it came as no surprise when the fiery-branded chain tweeted out that the others are just playing second sandwich fiddle.

Y’all out here fighting about which of these fools has the second best chicken sandwich. pic.twitter.com/4v9RJFgy0T — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 19, 2019

Popeyes almost immediately clapped back at Wendy's with a reply, saying, "Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y'all looking thirsty."



But Wendy's came back with an even harder hit, this time at the expense of Popeyes' other menu items.

lol, guess that means the food’s as dry as the jokes https://t.co/aX3XnRunNW — WENDY'S SPICY NUGGETS ARE BACK!!! (@Wendys) August 20, 2019

Naturally, Shake Shack decided to make light of the argument and said if people want a delicious chicken sandwich "without the beef," they know where to go.

If you're lookin' for a chicken sandwich (without the beef 😉), you know where to find us. pic.twitter.com/2wtV2POvFf — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) August 19, 2019

As of the time of publication, McDonald's and KFC had yet to wade into the chicken sandwich conversation on social media.



