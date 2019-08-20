Today is Tuesday August 20, 2019
Police Investigating Online Threat to “Shoot Up Every School”

Posted/updated on: August 20, 2019 at 11:33 am
JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Police are examining a threat left on their Facebook page to “shoot up every school and day care within a 30-mile radius then I’m coming for your officers.” According to our news partner KETK, JPD has forewarned surrounding schools and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. The department does not believe that the threat is credible. Investigators are working to identify the Facebook profile. The threat was received Tuesday morning at 6:12 a.m. Anyone with information related to these offense is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.

JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville Police are examining a threat left on their Facebook page to “shoot up every school and day care within a 30-mile radius then I’m coming for your officers.” According to our news partner KETK, JPD has forewarned surrounding schools and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI. The department does not believe that the threat is credible. Investigators are working to identify the Facebook profile. The threat was received Tuesday morning at 6:12 a.m. Anyone with information related to these offense is asked to call the Jacksonville Police Department at 903-586-2546.

