TYLER — Good news for students and teachers in Tyler, as they kick off a new school year. According to our news partner KETK, recent legislative session funding means an increase for Tyler ISD schools, while property tax rates will be reduced. The session poured millions of dollars into the finance system. Tyler ISD got around 10 million dollars. Around 6 million of that will be used for raises for every employee in the district. For property taxes,owners will see a seven cent compression per 100 dollars. The new budget takes effect September 1st.