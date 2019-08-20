MGM(LONDON) — Bond 25 finally has a title.

The latest 007 installment starring Daniel Craig is called No Time to Die. The title was announced on the official James Bond Twitter page Tuesday.

The film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, picks up with 007 enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica after leaving active service. But of course, he gets pulled back in, after an old friend asks for his help in rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

The film — which Craig has said will be his final go-round as the super spy — also stars Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek as the new villain.

Not much is known about Malek’s role. Wright returns as Bond’s CIA buddy Felix Leiter, while Lynch is reportedly going to play the agent who takes over Bond’s “007” code number after he leaves MI6.

No Time to Die debuts in the U.K. on April 3, 2020 and in the U.S. on April 8, 2020.

