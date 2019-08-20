WOOD COUNTY — Seven people are behind bars, after an extensive poaching investigation in Wood county. According to our news partner KETK, officials launched their investigation in February. They uncovered a large amount of poaching, going on in both Wood and Smith counties. Game Wardens say around 28 white-tailed deer and more than 50 pigs were shot and killed from public roads with the aid of a spotlight. Several deer were left in the field to waste. One man, Chance Briggs of Van, is still wanted in connection to this case. Authorities say he is in Oregon, but faces felony and misdemeanor warrants.