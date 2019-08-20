BULLARD — A Ballon release was held on Monday night in honor of the late Bullard softball coach. Megan Dobrinksi died last week following her battle with cancer. According to our news partner KETK, she was celebrated on Monday night as the community of Bullard continues to heal. A petition is circulating online to rename Bullard ISD Softball field to Dobrinksi Field. At last check it had gained over 5,000 signatures. If you would like to sign the petition to change the name of the field, click the link https://www.change.org/p/school-board-name-the-bullard-softball-field-dobrinski-field?signed=true